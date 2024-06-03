Genoa's three-day homecoming festival includes parade

GENOA - This year’s Genoa Homecoming Parade was on May 31. The parade was part of the annual Genoa Homecoming, which ran May 30 through June 1 at Veterans Park.

The theme for the nearly hour-long parade this year was “Comets in the Cosmos.” The parade began at St. John’s United Church of Christ on Washington Street and proceeded on Main Street through downtown Genoa.

Lifelong resident Maxine Dunn, age 94, was the Grand Marshall in this year's Genoa Homecoming Parade. She rode in a 1915 Ford Model T, driven by Don Widmer.

Battalion Chief Randy Miller drives a 1921 Stewart fire truck in the Genoa Homecoming Parade on May 31.

Leading the parade were the Color Guard and members of Genoa American Legion Post 324, members of the Clay-Genoa Joint Fire Department with their fire trucks, and the Genoa American Legion Band.

Parade watchers were entertained by the band, cheerleaders, baton twirlers, ball teams, Scout troops, farm equipment, and displays from local businesses.

The Allen-Clay Joint Fire District Color Guard marched in the annual Genoa Homecoing Parade on May 31.

