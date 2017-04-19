Genius pet owner turned old-school TV into posh dog bed

A very good dog deserves a very good bed, not the boring ones you can buy at a pet store.

Fortunately, that's where some good ole crafting comes in.

Dog owner Jonathan shared on Reddit the ultimate DIY project that'll make you the hero your dog already thinks you are. To treat his pups, Jonathan and his wife turned an old-school television into a luxury dog bed that's straight out of any pup's dreams.

Image: lisa & jonathan

Image: LISA & JONATHAN

"This is a project we have wanted to do for quite some time," Jonathan told Mashable. "It originally was going to be a fishtank where we kept the general TV appearance, complete with a rounded 'screen' for the front portion."

Jonathan and his wife never did end up getting fish, but they did get two dogs: Sgt. Buckley and Cy. And that's when the original idea changed to dog bed instead.

"The hardest part of this project was finding a TV that fit the bill," Jonathan explained. "It could not be too tall for obvious reasons, and we wanted it to be older looking, not a plastic frame."

They ended up finding the perfect old TV at Second Chance in Baltimore, a non-profit that deconstructs old buildings and homes, and then sells anything that can still be used. After making the purchase, the couple got to work.

