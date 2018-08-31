The Genius Auto Shop Only a Woman Could Have Created

On a scorching July afternoon, a first-time customer wanders around the front of an auto repair shop, peering in to find the entrance. A mechanic steps away from an oil change, wipes the sweat off her neck, and points to the office door. Inside, the service advisor gives a this prospective client tour of the place. Past the clanging metal and burning rubber odor of the garage, it’s another world. There’s a quiet and pristine waiting room with Wi-Fi, a Roku-equipped television and a generous basket of board games and Legos. Past that, a sparkling salon.

The Girls Auto Clinic is no standard auto repair operation. Just off West Chester Pike in the Philadelphia suburb of Upper Darby, this garage is run by a woman, staffs virtually all women and tailors everything it does around the needs of women.

“I always felt taken advantage of by mechanics,” says Patrice Banks, the founder. “I waited until the last minute to do repairs because I was afraid of being upsold.” Banks opened the shop in 2017 after being inspired by her cousin’s dream of a garage run by women, for women, complete with an adjoining salon for time-starved customers who like to multitask. At the Girls Auto Clinic, 75% of the clients are women — and they need a place to bring their cars where they’re free from creeping concerns about getting ripped off or condescended to, where those who want or need to have nicely manicured nails can check another to-do off the list, and where kids are welcome to hang around and play, Banks says.

Rebecca Schindler took her first job in a garage at age 13. Beyond her work at the Girls Auto Clinic, she runs her own auto consulting business, Gear Girl.

On top of the paid services they provide, Banks and her staff offer free monthly workshops to the public, where anyone can come park their cars in the garage and learn how to check and maintain everything from oil to brakes to tires by themselves. Banks teaches in red, grease-stained heels — the logo of the shop (minus the hard-earned grime) — and compares car engines to vaginas (friction = bad, lubrication = good). She is a vision of female independence — on the nose, yet compelling.

That focus carries over behind the scenes. It’s difficult to conjure a more male-dominated line of work than auto repair. Less than 10% of auto mechanics are women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The women who work at the Girls Auto Clinic each have a truckload of stories about roadblocks and mistreatment throughout their careers.

On some Friday nights, when the day's work is done, the crew jumps up on an empty car lift and dances together.