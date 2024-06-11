Geneva working on DORA details

Jun. 11—GENEVA — City officials continue to work on the details on a proposed downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, according to discussion at the Geneva council meeting on Monday evening.

The DORA would provide an area for people to purchase alcoholic beverages from businesses, in designated cups, and carry them outside within the prescribed area.

The city has been working on the parameters of the deal, including seeking input through a public hearing earlier this year.

"We have been in discussions with the state" said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.

Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said the Ohio Department of Commerce asked for more information after receiving a detailed proposal from Varckette.

Council members also discussed the best way to proceed with the DORA during the Grape Jamboree in September.

The DORA has not yet been finalized and may not be until early fall. Council suggested not having the DORA during the Grape Jamboree would probably be a prudent course.

"I don't think it is going to be a big deal, but I would like to see a year [in existence] go by first," said Geneva Council President John Barbo.

The city did approve a resolution of support for the festival.

"We will do what we have always done [to support the festival in general]," Varckette said.

He said almost every city department has some work connected to the festival.

In other business:

—Council approved an ordinance to clear up several funds that have been on the books for extended periods of time.

—Council agreed to waive a public hearing on a liquor permit, which was to be transferred to a new owner of a South Broadway business.

—Varckette said the recent closings of several Norfolk & Southern Railroad crossings have added further confusion to alternative routes on Route 20 during the West Main infrastructure project.

—The pre-application for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for a Lawn Street waterline replacement has been submitted. The cost is estimated to be $671,000 and the grant would be for $185,000 and a $150,000 loan with a 0-percent rate.

—Varckette said bids for a $133,000 pavement project on Austin Road is set to go out to bid June 26 with a bid recommendation on July 8.

—Bids for a $137,200 senior center improvement project could go out in July.

—Varckette said an independent contractor forester will be sent a letter seeking an agreement to provide services after receiving an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant with Geneva Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake.

—Council agreed to a June 20 finance committee meeting to discuss moving income tax into the general fund.

—A public hearing was scheduled at 5:15 p.m. on July 8 to review the 2025 tax budget.