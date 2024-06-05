Geneva receives grant for West Main Street project

Jun. 5—GENEVA — A $1.5 million grant from the state will reduce the amount of debt the city will have to take on for the West Main Street infrastructure project.

The project bid was approved by council in November at a cost of $9 million, with work starting earlier this spring.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the grant on Friday, as part of 76 projects being financed across the state to address critical infrastructure needs.

"The funding is part of the sixth round of the Ohio BUILDS Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program," a press release from the governor's office states.

"Funding will provide $84.5 million in support of 43 new critical infrastructure projects and $38.2 million in gap funding for 33 previously funded projects with costs that exceeded initial estimates," the states.

"The investments we've made through this program have been transformational in many Ohio communities," DeWine said.

Geneva has also secured funding from the Ohio Department of Development Small Cities Program to the tune of $2.25 million, $3 million from the ODOD Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program and $650,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The city had to battle through inflation and supply issues that increased the cost of the project and ended up having to break the project into two phases.

Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the grant will really help the city by reducing the loan encumbrance the city will incur. He said there are also several more grant applications through the state that are still being decided.

"We have an additional $1.5 million," Varckette said. He said there is also a $3 million grant for the phase two portion of the project as well.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed by September 2025 and, if grants come through, Varckette said he hopes to start the second phase soon after the first phase is completed.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade, and includes replacing underground infrastructure. Trolley tracks buried beneath the street also need to be removed.

The project includes closing West Main Street to eastbound traffic until fall 2025. The city is still dealing with some of the challenges that come from such a major project.

During a recent Geneva council meeting, a North Avenue resident expressed concerns about truck traffic on her street during the detours that are supposed to go to Route 84 and then back into the city.

"That has calmed quite a bit," Varckette said of the traffic concerns. He said the city has worked on increased signage west of Route 528 on Route 20 in Madison to keep traffic from coming into the city on small side streets.

He said there are also some people who try to illegally drive eastbound on Route 20 for short periods of time. He said West Main Street is being monitored by police, so drivers don't attempt to make illegal traffic maneuvers and put others, and themselves, in danger.