Geneva Co. Commissioner files lawsuit against former state Congressman alleges verbal and physical assault

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In January, Geneva County Commissioner Weston Spivey claims the former Alabama Congressman Riley Seibenhener verbally and physically attacked him.

Attorney for Spivey, David Harrison, says if the allegations are true it would amount to adult bullying.

“We have brought a civil action for assault and battery,” Harrison said. “We tried to work out differently, but could not get that done. So we have filed a case in Geneva County against Mr. Seibenhener and are asking for a jury trial.”

Spivey claims he was going to a Geneva County Commission meeting and Seibenhener blocked him from getting to his chair. Spivey attempted to ask him to move, but Seibenhener allegedly attacked him verbally,

The lawsuit then claims that Seibenhener physically attacked him by slamming his shoulder into Spivey’s chest, and law enforcement was allegedly brought in to protect the commissioner from further attack.

“There’s no place for hostility or threats in any of our government facilities,” Spivey said. “These are places for peace and places for people to do business. This is not a WWE ring.”

Spivey says before the incident that he even considered Seibenhener to be someone he shared good moments with and was always friendly with. Now the two men will possibly sit on different sides of the aisle of a courtroom.

“I hate that it has come to this, but as leaders, we are called to lead and we are called to protect the code of conduct in our government facilities,” Spivey said.

In the case, Spivey is also asking for a restraining to be put in place against Seibenhener

“We just want peace,” Harrison said. “We want to be left alone and that hasn’t been the case according to my client.”

The lawsuit was officially filed Saturday morning and Seibenhener has 30 days from that date to respond to the civil action, which Harrison believes he will do and the case will go to court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.