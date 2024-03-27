Geneva citizens have opportunity to learn, respond to programs, projects

Mar. 27—GENEVA — Citizens seeking the opportunity to learn about a potential outdoor drinking area in the downtown area of the city and what will be happening during the West Main infrastructure project can attend events on Monday April 1 in council chambers.

A 5:15 p.m. hearing has been set to give the public the opportunity to respond to a proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area that would be allowed in downtown Geneva, city leaders said on Monday evening at the regular council meeting.

The DORA idea has been discussed by council, the Geneva Business Association and others during the last year and citizens can learn more about the possibility at this hearing.

The DORA is governed by the Ohio Department of Commerce and would allow downtown establishments to sell alcohol in designated cups that could be used outside within certain downtown areas. City leaders have to approve the project before it is put in place.

The information opportunities are scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. with an session on the West Main Infrastructure project, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday April 9.

The West Main project has been in the planning phase for more than five years and the funding was finally appropriated late in 2023.

Council members have expressed concerns that city residents are not aware of the length of the project and how it will affect traffic. The plans include westbound traffic on Route 20 throughout the project, but eastbound traffic is scheduled to be blocked.

"The point is to have our engineer and construction management team on site," said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.