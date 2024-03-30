Genesis announces distribution of AeroTek composite panels

Mar. 29—ELKHART — Genesis Products has announced that it is now the exclusive North American distributor of AeroTek composite panels.

Crafted from a combination of fiberglass and polypropylene, Aerotek "is up to 50% lighter than traditional plywood panels, without sacrificing durability," a news release stated.

"We are excited to offer an alternative to lauan plywood panels with AeroTek, a product that directly addresses the evolving needs of our customers," said Cody Harman, Product Director at Genesis in the release. "We are committed to supporting our OEM partners by responding to their feedback with innovative solutions that contribute to our collective progress."

AeroTek also offers resistance against environmental factors, including mold, mildew, rot and warping.

"Its consistent, calibrated face and back make it ideal for raw and laminated sidewall applications," the release added. "Genesis Products offers Aerotek in various sizes, ranging from 2.7-5.7mm thicknesses and up to 120" lengths, ensuring versatility to meet diverse OEM requirements."

Genesis also operates facilities in Fort Wayne, Mocksville, North Carolina, Hope, Arkansas, Sebring, Florida, South Boston, Virginia and Keysville, Virginia, along with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

To learn more about Aerotek composite panels visit genesisproductsinc.com/contact-us.