Genesee County Sheriff sergeant dies after Batavia Downs Casino dispute

Two arrests were made following the death of Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello, who was attacked while breaking up a dispute involving at least a couple patrons at the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel bar Sunday morning.

One person was being escorted out of the venue around 12:30 a.m. when a second person attacked Sanfratello, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Michael J. Elmore, 33, allegedly “left and then returned to the Batavia Downs after having been told to leave the premises and he did so with the intent to commit a crime therein,” the Batavia Police Department said.

Elmore, along with Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, both of Batavia, were taken into custody Sunday. Charges against Elmore include aggravated manslaughter. Wilcox is accused of felony attempted assault and burglary. They’re both expected in court Tuesday.

“Wilcox remained unlawfully in the Batavia Downs after having been told to leave with the intent to commit a crime therein,” authorities said. “It is further alleged that Lyndsey Jean Wilcox attempted to commit the crime of Assault 2nd during the confrontation with Sgt. Sanfratello.”

The nature of the dispute leading to the suspects being booted from the casino isn’t clear. County police couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.

The 54-year-old officer was a 32-year law enforcement veteran, Genesee County police wrote on Facebook. Funeral arrangements are being made by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company Inc., in Batavia, roughly 340 miles northwest of New York City.