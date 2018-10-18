Genes play significant role in whether students to go to university, scientists find

Genes account for 51 per cent of the difference in whether young people chose to go to university

Genetics plays a significant role in whether young adults choose to go to university, which university they choose to attend and how well they do, a new study suggests.

Previous studies have shown that genetics plays a major role in academic achievement at school, with 58 per cent of individual differences between students in GCSE scores due to genetic factors.

However, it was unclear if DNA was important in later life.

Using data from identical twins to tease out how much of university choice was genetic, researchers from King’s College London found that genes explained 57 per cent of the differences in A-level exam results and 46 per cent of the difference in achievement at university.

They also found genetics accounted for 51 per cent of the difference in whether young people chose to go to university and 57 per cent of the difference in the quality of the chosen university.

Dr Emily Smith-Woolley, from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, who co-led the research said: ‘We have shown for the first time that genetic influence on educational achievement continues into higher education.

“Our results also demonstrate that the appetite young adults have for choosing to continue with higher education is in part, influenced by their DNA.”

The researchers also found that shared environmental factors – such as families and schools - influenced the choice of whether to go to university, accounting for 36 per cent of the differences between students.

However, shared environmental influences appear to become less important over time, become negligible for achievement at university.

Dr Ziada Ayorech, from the IoPPN, who co-led the research said: ‘Unlike secondary school, where students tend to share educational experiences, university provides young people with greater opportunity to be independent and to carve out their interests based on their natural abilities and aptitudes.

“Students’ unique environments – such as new friends, and new experiences – appear to be explaining differences in university achievement and the role of shared environment becomes less significant.”

The results were based on studying 3,000 pairs of twins from the UK as well as 3,000 people who had their gene sequenced.

Comparing identical and non-identical twin pairs allows researchers to determine the overall impact of genetics on how much people differ on measures like exam scores.

If identical twins' exam scores are more alike than those of non-identical twins this implies the difference between twin pairs is due to genetic factors

The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports.