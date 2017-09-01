Generator Safety Tips That Will Get You Through a Storm, and Maybe Save Your Life

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

While residents of Houston and the Gulf Coast are working desperately to recover from Harvey, we’re reminded that surviving a storm is about more than simply making it through the worst of the weather. It requires making a plan to live for days or weeks with closed roads, long gas lines, and widespread power outages.

As utility crews work to get the lights back on, a generator is an invaluable piece of equipment that can help your life start to feel normal again.

But since you probably rarely rely on a generator, it’s easy to overlook the sort of basic safety measures that should be routine with such equipment. It’s also easy to get preoccupied by the cleanup work that lays ahead, so you may even be tempted to run a generator in a living space if most of your house is severely water damaged and cannot be saved. That is never an option.

(Consumer Reports encourages you to consider these ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.)

Never run a generator in an enclosed space or indoors. Most generator-related injuries and deaths involve CO poisoning from generators used indoors or in partially enclosed spaces. That includes the basement or garage, spaces that can capture deadly levels of carbon monoxide. Always place the generator at least 15 feet from the house and away from doors and windows.

And if you’re using a generator to keep the lights on during a cleanup effort, “use a working, battery-operated carbon monoxide detector at the same time,” says Ken Boyce, principal designated engineer manager at UL. A carbon monoxide alarm provides one more layer of defense against making an innocent but potentially deadly mistake.

Don’t run a portable generator in the rain. The exception is if you cover and vent it. You can buy model-specific tents online and generic covers at home centers and hardware stores.

Before refueling, turn off a gasoline-powered generator and let it cool. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts can ignite. Allowing the engine to cool also reduces the risks of burns while refueling.

Stock up on extra gasoline and store it properly. When you think you’ll need to use the generator for an extended time, you’ll want extra fuel on hand. Just be sure to store gas only in an ANSI-approved container in a cool, well-ventilated place.

Adding stabilizer to the gas in the can will help it last longer, but don’t store gasoline near any potential sources of heat or fire, or inside the house.

Editor’s Note: A version of this article also appeared in the October 2016 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2017, Consumer Reports, Inc.