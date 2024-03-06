'A generational change': Panama City Beach mayor notes progress in annual speech

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Mayor Mark Sheldon says the Beach's brightest days are still ahead.

On Feb. 29 at City Hall, Sheldon gave his second state of the city speech to update residents on initiatives throughout Panama City Beach. Sheldon, who was elected mayor in 2020, is running for re-election in the 2024 municipal elections in Bay County on April 16.

Mayor Mark Sheldon (left) gave his 2nd annual state of the city speech on Feb. 29 to update residents on different initiatives throughout Panama City Beach.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am to stand before you and talk about our wonderful city," he said. "It's a great day in Panama City Beach, and I'm thankful that I get to call this place home. I started this event last year because I realized we spend so much time focusing on the problems of the day, or the next project, but rarely do we take the time to reflect on where we stand."

For Sheldon, the progress being made on the Beach cannot be linked to just one person, but a committed team of local officials, city staff and residents who give feedback during City Council meetings.

He said that over the past decade, the population of Panama City Beach has grown by about 50%, and the city now welcomes more than 5 million tourists every year.

"With the explosion of the population, we must work even harder to balance the needs of our residents and our visitors," Sheldon said. "Make no mistake, both residents and visitors are a part of our DNA and are vital to our city."

While there sometimes is tension between tourists and residents, Sheldon said tourists help Panama City Beach remain the largest city in Florida without a property tax. This is partly done by using a 1% business tax on purchases within the city's limits − something dramatically influenced by visitors.

Though the increase in people helps fund the city's projects, it also congests local roads. Sheldon said there are a variety of local roadway improvement projects either recently completed, in the works or planned for the near future.

They include the repaving of 17 miles of roads in the past year, the expansion of Panama City Beach Parkway, which broke ground in the fall, and ongoing and future work related to the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area Plan.

The CRA, which Sheldon dubbed his "highest priority this year," was formed in 2001 with the goal of installing tram lanes, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, improved lighting, new street signs and landscaped medians along Front Beach Road and its connecting roadways.

Sheldon said Segment 3 of the CRA should be complete within the next year. It includes the reconstruction of Front Beach Road west of State 79 to about Lullwater Drive, as well as along State 79 from Front Beach Road to Panama City Beach Parkway.

The city then can shift its sights on other CRA projects such as:

Segment 4.1 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road east of Lullwater Drive to about Hills Road.

Segment 4.2 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road east of Hills Road to about Lantana Street.

Segment 4.3 — Reconstruction of Front Beach Road from Hutchison Boulevard to about Richard Jackson Boulevard.

"Unfortunately, we are not there yet," Sheldon said. "It's a generational project, and it has required a generation's worth of patience. ... These transportation projects will take some years to see the benefits, but they will have a huge impact in giving our residents and visitors room to get around our beautiful city."

To close out his state of the city speech, Sheldon highlighted another project he said will have a profound impact on the city's future − its first hospital, which is being constructed near State 79 and Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.

The first phase of the project already is under construction, and a medical office building is slated to open sometime this year. It will boast primary care, urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center, cardiology and orthopedic services.

The hospital is being built through a partnership between St. Joe, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University. The next structure slated for construction is a 100-bed hospital, which officials hope to open sometime during 2027.

There also are other developments planned for the campus that will be built based on demand, including three more medical office buildings and possible expansions to the hospital.

"This medical office building will host a state-of-the-art urgent care facility and multiple specialties so you can finally see your doctors without crossing the (Hathaway) Bridge," Sheldon said. "That's just the beginning of this vision. We are going to be home to a truly game-changing medical facility.

"This is a generational change for our community."

