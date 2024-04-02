Generation Z on pace to pay more in rent than Millennials by the age of 30, data says

Generation Z could be paying a lot in rent before the age of 30.

According to data from RentCafe, Gen Z is on pace to pay $145,000 on rent before their 30th birthday.

Younger millennials spent about $126,000 on rent before age 30. But according to the same data, those same millennials earned less than Gen Z in their 20s. Rent Cafe says those younger generation millennials earned $70,000 less.

More: How expensive are groceries in Texas? Lone Star State is on U.S. top 10 list

Rent Cafe calculated totals for the data spanning an eight-year period for each generation from 22 to 29 years old.

So what does renting look like for those generations in Texas?

Here’s a look:

Where do Millennials end and Generation Z begin?

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, while Gen Z was born between 1994 and 2000.

What is Generation Z spending on rent in Texas?

According to RentCafe’s data, Gen Z will pay the most rent in Austin and the least rent in Brownsville. The data also shows how much they will spend to own a home in Texas and the difference in costs to own versus rent in Texas.

More: Here's where you'll find the cheapest and most expensive burgers in Texas

What are owning versus renting costs for Millennials and Gen Z?

RentCafe’s data calculated that "homeownership costs would account for 30% of Gen Z’s income during this eight-year span, whereas Millennials put a much higher percentage, 36%, toward owning a home before the age of 30."

Renting vs. Owning Costs vs. Income by Generation by Age 30

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gen Z will pay $145,000 in rent by age 30, data says