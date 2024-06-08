General Mills faces lawsuit from Black factory workers alleging racial discrimination

Eight Black employees of a General Mills plant in Georgia have filed a class-action complaint against the brand over what they say is race-based discrimination from its white managers.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on June 2 by Gary Davis, Joe Davis, Devahn Jefferson, Keith McClinton, Donald Outlaw, E.J. Rivers and Naaman Smith, individually and on behalf of all other similarly situated employees. They allege that General Mills and its managers fostered a hostile work environment and violated the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and both of the Georgia and Federal RICO Acts.

The plaintiffs are current and former employees of General Mills who worked, or still work, at its manufacturing plant in Covington, Georgia during the last four years. The manufacturer of cereals including Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs opened two plants, known as the West Plant and East Plant, in 1988 and 1992.

TODAY.com reached out to Doug Dean, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, for a comment via email on June 7 but did not immediately hear back.

The plaintiffs say that East Plant managers Jack Gilliam and Greg Cantrell “are believed to harbor discriminatory beliefs towards people of color and women,” according to the legal filing. The suit goes on to list more than 20 pages of instances, which they claim proves that the managers “embraced a racially hostile work environment perpetuated by white supremacists who deny black employees” a say or opportunities for advancement.

“For instance, Cantrell, who called Black people ‘colored’ well beyond the 1990s, also once told a plaintiff to this lawsuit that ‘women should be at home having kids,’” the filing reads.

Gilliam and Cantrell did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s respective requests for comment.

The suit says that Gilliam and Cantrell, along with others at the plant, formed an organization of white employees in management and human resources called the “Good Ole Boys” who adopted policies and took actions to advance the opportunities of the plant’s white employees and used confederate imagery to intimidate Black employees.

“The Good Ole Boys believe that history and symbols that have been co-opted or misappropriated by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist hate groups are useful to keep Black people ‘in their place’ and discourage Black people from speaking or taking action against the disparate treatment of Black employees at the Covington facility,” reads the filing.

The suit alleges that in the 1990s, white employees openly used the N-word and other racial slurs and attempted to intimidate Black employees without fear of repercussions from management or human resources. It also noted that the proportion of Black employees was drastically less than the Covington area’s population of citizens.

In one example given by plaintiffs, the Good Ole Boys commissioned a mural of Stone Mountain, the largest Confederate monument in the world, complete with official General Mills characters portraying Confederate Generals. Three mascots in total donned the mural, including Cocoa Puffs’ Sonny the Cuckoo Bird as Jefferson Davis; Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Chef Wendell as Robert E. Lee; and the Cheerios honey bee as Stonewall Jackson.

A photo of the mural in question. (Courtesy ClassAction.org)

“The Confederate Mural was approximately twelve feet tall and more than twenty feet wide and was displayed from approximately 2005 until 2021 at the East Plant, just outside of a production area where Black employees were required to pass every day,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit adds that Black employees were made to wear t-shirts depicting confederate imagery and ideas at certain times and events. One shirt depicted Chef Wendell holding a chain connected to the neck of a “rabid Pitbull-lizard-looking animal with red eyes and a spade tail” while on Stone Mountain with the word “Covington” written in stone type.

In another instance, plaintiff McClinton, who began working at the East Plant in December 2001, documented 20 years of instances and claimed HR told him in 2024 to stop putting his complaints in writing. Some of these included having “KKK” written on his personal lunchbox, which management responded to by asking him for a writing sample to prove it wasn’t him.

Another plaintiff says that they found a noose, a symbol regularly used to intimidate Black people, was left at their desk in 1993.

The plaintiffs say that “egregious incidents of racism” have been ignored by both local and corporate human resources for over 20 years. They added that the department routinely informs white supervisors about the content of these complaints against them and which Black employees made the complaint, resulting in retaliation.

When reached for comment, General Mills told TODAY.com that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

“General Mills has a long-standing and ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” a General Mills spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

The plaintiffs are seeking a trial by jury where they hope to acquire a “declaratory judgment that the systemic pattern and practice of racially hostile and discriminatory employment practices” and caused “catastrophic harm” to the advancement of its Black employees, monetary relief in the form of “threefold the damages they sustained plus the cost of this lawsuit” in addition to attorney’s fees.

According to the suit, Gillam's last day at the company before retirement was on May 29, 2024. However, plaintiffs are also seeking dismissal of what they call the “racist decisionmakers” named in the suit by disbanding the Good Ole Boys.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com