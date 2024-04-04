General Assembly approves funding for gang investigation unit and gang prosecutor in Columbus
Ford delays two upcoming electric vehicle programs while investing in hybrids. Three-row SUV and pickup truck EVs are pushed back.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a non-profit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
SiMa.ai, a Silicon Valley-based startup producing embedded ML system-on-chip (SoC) platforms, today announced that it has raised a $70 million extension funding round as it plans to bring its second-generation chipset, specifically built for multimodal generative AI processing, to market. SiMa.ai, named after Seema, the Hindi word for "boundary," strives to leverage this shift by offering its edge AI SoC to organizations across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture and healthcare sectors. The San Jose-headquartered startup, which targets the market segment between 5W–25W of energy usage, launched its first ML SoC to bring AI and ML through an integrated software-hardware combination.
Amazon is running a sale on AirPods with the second-gen model down to $89.
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal is in talks to raise capital for his new startup, Indian fintech Navi. Bansal is talking to investors to raise at a valuation of around $2 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Bansal has largely self-funded Navi up to now and this would be the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's first large outside fundraise since it was founded in 2018.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.
No-penalty CDs don’t charge fees if you need to withdraw your money early. But they do come with some trade-offs. Here’s what you need to know.
Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.
Microsoft and Quantinuum say they've developed the most error-free quantum computing system yet.
Venture firm Maniv has grown by nearly every measure since it launched eight years ago in Israel — from its investor base and 40-startup portfolio to its geographic focus, footprint and fund size. What that means is largely the same as when it launched in 2016: an early-stage investment strategy focused on what the firm describes as the intersection between mobility, transportation and energy. There are, however, some notable evolutions that hint at Maniv's investment strategy with its third and latest fund known as Maniv III, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
Led by SOSV general partner Duncan Turner and HAX chief science officer Dr. Susan Schofer, and moderated by SOSV's Sabriya Stukes, this session offers a deep dive into the world of hard tech entrepreneurship. With a focus on solving challenges in climate, industrial independence, and healthcare, HAX brings together expertise and investment to drive impactful change. Learn firsthand how HAX supports startups in translating groundbreaking research into commercial reality.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a third investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, this time centered on problems getting the doors to open. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says in a new notice that it has received 14 complaints from owners who have not been able to open the doors to their Fisker Oceans, either from the inside or the outside. The agency says the complaints point to an "intermittent failure" of the door latch and handle system.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Clay modeling is still the main way to develop shapes in the automotive and motorcycle industries. A lot of people think that computers or AI have taken over, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has transferred formal control of the eponymously firm's named corporate venture fund to Ian Hathaway, OpenAI confirmed to TechCrunch. The OpenAI Startup Fund, launched in 2021, was initially set up with Altman as its named controller. The fund's initial GP structure was intended as a temporary arrangement, and Altman made no personal investment, nor did he have any financial interest, a spokesperson explained.
