Gender equality as ‘trade secret’? Businesses awaken to a long-dawning idea.

​In the tech industry, “non-compete” agreements are not uncommon; they prevent employees from job-hopping to rival firms and taking inside knowledge with them. But here’s a novel twist: The latest tussle of this sort is not about someone with key technical information.

It’s about a woman promoting gender equality.

When IBM lost its chief diversity officer, Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, to rival Microsoft earlier this month, Big Blue went to court to stop her working for a year.

Ms. McIntyre, IBM said in a statement, “was at the center of highly confidential and competitively sensitive information that has fueled IBM’s success" in diversity and inclusion.

It seems that ways to recruit talented women, then retain and promote them, have become proprietary business data, just like more traditional trade secrets. In the eyes of a growing number of companies such as IBM, gender equality is central, not peripheral, to their business success.

That’s because both the bottom line and the office atmosphere benefit from female-friendly workplaces, studies have found. IBM officials say they are convinced of that, and last month the company won an award from Catalyst, a global nonprofit promoting women’s leadership, for its efforts.

“Companies are going to start looking more at these types of programs,” not only to attract but also to retain workers, predicts Mary Pharris, director of business development at Fairygodboss.com, a website that serves as a forum for women to swap information about working conditions at different companies.

PRESSURE FOR PROGRESS

Amidst widespread concern among women about unequal pay, less-than-generous family leave policies, and workplace harassment that helped spawn the #MeToo movement, women rarely make it to the top of American business. Only 27 Fortune 500 CEOs are women.

But there are signs that progress may be picking up speed. Already, women enter the workforce more educated than men, and employers competing to attract high-skilled workers are finding that woman-friendly and ethnically diverse workplaces give them an edge with the rising cohort of Millennials.

IBM is trying to sharpen that edge, and some of its policies are hardly rocket science. One is simply to offer generous paid family leave, bumping it up last year to 20 weeks for moms, and 12 weeks for dads, partners, and adoptive parents.

Another is a program the company calls “Elevate Tech,” providing a mix of mentoring, extra training, and networking opportunities to nurture the career development of high-potential women. The goal is to rebalance a talent pool that, here as elsewhere, grows increasingly male-heavy the higher up the company ladder you go.

Jen Jones, a new IBM worker, is a beneficiary of another program to create opportunities for women who’ve been out of the work force for two years or more; often because they’ve been looking after children.

In the fast-moving tech world, that kind of absence can really set a woman back. And women are particularly prone to drop out of jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. When they want to return to work they have talent and education, but their skills need freshening.

LURING TALENT BACK TO WORK

The Tech Re-Entry program offered Ms. Jones a 12-week internship, with the promise that IBM would be interested in hiring her. “It allows you to cut your teeth in a safe space,” she says.

Starting at the Weather Company, an IBM subsidiary, Jones drew on her marketing background while pushing deeper into data analytics. “We were using math that nobody on our team had ever used before,” she recalls.

It served her well. She eventually got a job in IBM’s Human Resources department, using data analytics to promote more of the kind of diversity policies that she had already experienced as an intern. Her team is trying to ensure that, as IBM uses artificial intelligence to track the skills and performance of more than 300,000 employees around the world, no unwitting bias against women or racial minorities creeps into assessments.

Jones says her manager is framing the difficult task this way – to “quantify the unquantifiable.” Yet IBM thinks it is an important nut to crack. “Everybody matters,” says Jones. “You don’t want to lose anybody who ... really loves and cares about the work they do.”