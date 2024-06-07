Gen Z voters don't trust you. And they may pick your next president.

Younger and older Americans have often been disconnected, but the differences between Gen Z and older generations are proving to be especially pronounced.

Having come of age during a global pandemic, economic crisis and social and political unrest, today’s young people are perhaps understandably sour on public institutions, existing power structures and even the country, compared with older Americans.

As we head into an election where 41 million Gen Z Americans are now eligible to vote, politicians, organizers and pundits would be wise to pay attention to differences in guiding values between older and younger generations that affect perceptions of the world and voting behaviors.

Younger and older voters view the world and their place in it very differently

There is a stark difference between younger and older generations in what values they believe in, particularly when it comes to religion, patriotism and economic success.

Generation Z, born from 1997 to 2012, is less than half as likely as baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, to place importance on things like patriotism, belief in God and having children. They are also half as likely to agree that America is the best place to live.

Generations also differ about what is important to them financially or in their careers. The 2021 Solutions Voter Survey by Lake Research Partners found that baby boomers are more likely to say being able to pay bills and provide for their family is extremely important. Generation X, born between the years 1965 and 1980, is most likely to focus on stability and financial success.

A voting machine on May 29, 2024 at an early voting center in Washington, D.C.

Gen Z is much more likely than boomers to say pursuing a passion is extremely important, as well as accomplishing a goal and achieving their full potential. However, Gen Z and boomers equally disagree with the notion that hard work is good for them.

Younger people also see systemic issues as more of a barrier to success: Gen Z and millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, are more likely than older generations to agree that people of color face greater barriers to economic success than white people (64% of Gen Z and 67% of millennials compared with 57% of Gen X and 45% of baby boomers).

Gen Z is smarter than that: Gen Z voters like me should be mad at Biden. But we can't risk another Trump presidency.

Younger Americans have little trust in public institutions

A nearly defining feature of young Americans is their lack of trust in public institutions. Faith in institutions among Americans under 30 has dropped dramatically in the past decade. Trust in the president, Congress, federal government, Supreme Court, Wall Street, the news media and the military are all at an all-time low.

Young people also have less faith in our economic system. Only 40% of Americans under 30 have a positive impression of capitalism, compared with 73% of those 65 and over.

Gen Z even has less faith in their fellow Americans – they are far less likely than older generations to agree that most people are willing to make minor sacrifices for the benefit of the common good.

This vein of cynicism persists in many younger adults and affects their perception of American democracy.

Americans under 30 are less connected to the two-party system

While younger registered voters are more Democratic, they are more likely to be partisan leaners and independent leaners than older voters, who tend to identify completely with a one party or the other.

Younger Americans are also more likely to say they wish that there were more political parties to choose from. Younger adults are also less likely to see a great deal of difference between Democrats and Republicans.

Voters are split: Is Trump or Biden the true threat to democracy?

Gen Z turnout could decide the result of this year’s election. Turnout rates have historically been lowest among eligible voters under 30, while older voters consistently turn out at higher rates. In 2022 though, Gen Z turned out at higher rates than millennials or Gen X did when they were that age.

However, increases in young voter turnout were largely concentrated in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while turnout rates in solidly red or blue states were lower among young people.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

According to 2022 exit polls, 63% of voters under 30 voted for the Democratic candidate for the House and 35% voted for the Republican, a higher Democratic margin than any other age group.

Now, among likely voters under 30, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 56% to 37%, according to the Harvard Youth Poll. However, only 44% of likely Biden voters say they enthusiastically support him while 76% of Trump supporters are enthusiastic.

As candidates make their pitch to voters this summer through Election Day, they would be wise to understand how the experiences of each generation have shaped their values – and in turn shape their campaign’s pitch accordingly.

Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research Partners, was one of two lead pollsters for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. She also is a pollster for the Democratic National Committee. Christine Matthews, president of Bellwether Research, is a leading public opinion pollster known for her understanding of swing voters, particularly women.

You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page, on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Gen Z back Biden? Young voters say they're unenthusiastic