Gen Z is sparking an emerging vacation change for employees; it may be here to stay

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More workers are taking sabbaticals than before the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by an increased focus on work-life balance and the influence of Gen Z.

An analysis by payroll and benefits platform Gusto Inc. found about 6.7% of salaried workers were on sabbatical in January 2024, which is double the rate from 2019.

A sabbatical was defined as more than 120 hours of paid leave during the prior two months.

Read: See inside Central Florida’s newest aquarium

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



