Gen Z to NC: State is one of top choices for next generation of adults, analysis shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s no secret that North Carolina is growing — the state’s population has boomed in the last decade as people are attracted by the mild weather, job market and cost of living.

Now, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by website StorageCafe, the Tar Heel State is also a huge draw for a group of people that have just come into adulthood in the last few years — Gen Z.

The study, which uses the latest data available from 2022, shows North Carolina had the third-highest net migration for Gen Z’ers.

“North Carolina is one of the country’s best states for net migration overall, and a place that attracts plenty of young people,” the site said. “The state’s Gen Z population increased by over 11 thousand persons in 2022, banking on an affordable cost of living, numerous opportunities for postgraduate education and access to a dynamic job market.”

The numbers should come as no surprise, as the North Carolina’s institutions of higher education are a huge draw as well as economic driver for the state.

“The Research Triangle, anchored by institutions like Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, fosters innovation and research, while the state’s increasingly more dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, especially in technology and innovation, act as massive draws for Gen Z’ers,” StorageCafe said.

The two locations ahead of North Carolina — Connecticut, which claimed the top spot, as well as Washington, D.C. — are also well known for their universities and proximity to big job markets.

But though members of Gen Z are moving to North Carolina in droves, they’ve not yet been able to really make a dent in terms of homeownership. According to the same analysis, only 14 percent of Gen Z’ers own homes in the state.

Top 10 states for Gen Z net migration, according to StorageCafe (Data from 2022)

Rank State Gen Z Net Migration Total Net Migration Total Population 1. Connecticut 15,010 64,077 3,626,205 2. District of Columbia 13,475 -7,438 671,803 3. North Carolina 11,173 78,847 10,698,973 4. Texas 10,145 171,716 30,029,572 5. Pennsylvania 10,059 -8,538 12,972,008 6. Utah 9,417 -23,051 3,380,800 7. Colorado 9,376 -6,732 5,839,926 8. Arizona 9,374 77,164 7,359,197 9. North Dakota 9,277 643 779,261 10. Alabama 9,098 33,359 5,074,296

