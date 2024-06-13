As a Gen Z or millennial, how are you preparing to choose a U.S. president on Nov. 5?

As a millennial or Gen Z voter, are you ready to cast your ballot in the General Election on Nov. 5 and select the next president of the United States?

For some Gen Z people, this year's election season will be their first introduction to the landscape of local and national politics.

As a millennial or Gen Z voter, how will you play a part in the election of the next U.S. president? The General Election will be held on Nov. 5, and among the choices voters will encounter are the candidates for president.

Are you supporting a particular candidate? Working on a campaign? Debating the merits of each candidate with your peers? The Oklahoman wants to hear from your generation about your involvement in the election process, or let us know if you feel disenfranchised and unable to vote for the type of person you want as your next president.

Send your comments to yourviews@oklahoman.com or complete this survey: https://bit.ly/Gen-Z-millennial-votes-2024 Please include your name and city where you live.

