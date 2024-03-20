Geisinger to host community paper shredding events for Earth Day

Mar. 20—DANVILLE — Geisinger will host free community shred events across Pennsylvania in observance of Earth Day.

Residents are invited to bring any personal or professional confidential documents — such as bank statements, credit card bills and tax forms — to be securely shredded on-site and recycled.

Attendees are limited to three boxes each and bins should not be used for non-paper waste or garbage, Geisinger said.

Locally events will be held in Danville and Coal Township.

Two shred events are scheduled to be held at the Geisinger Health Plan Hughes Center at 9 Stearns Lane in Danville from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 15 and from noon to 4 p.m. on April 29.

The Coal Township event will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 19 at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital at 4200 Hospital Road.

