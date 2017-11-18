Geisenberger leads 1-2-3 German sweep in luge opener

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger won to lead a German sweep of the medals at the first World Cup women's luge race of the Olympic season on Saturday.

Geisenberger, the reigning Olympic champion, got her 39th career win on tour to extend her record. Dajana Eitberger was second and Tatjana Huefner third to finish off the 1-2-3 finish for Germany, which also swept the medals in last season's World Cup opener.

Geisenberger's two-run time was 1 minute, 20.488 seconds. Eitberger finished in 1:20.661 and Huefner finished in 1:20.664.

Erin Hamlin of the U.S. was second after the first run, but a disastrous, wobbling start to her second run robbed all of her speed potential and sent her freefalling to a 21st-place finish. Emily Sweeney wound up as the top U.S. finisher, placing 14th.