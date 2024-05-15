Geary Co. schools talks graduations, pandemic recovery, summer programs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News sat down with USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston to talk about graduations, recovery since the pandemic, summer programs and the Early Childhood Center project

“First congratulate them, but also tell them that we need them to go out into the world and be leaders. Today more-so than ever before we need individuals who are about making change,” Eggleston said.

The class of 2024 faced many challenges, with their transition from middle to high school taking place during a global pandemic. For the Superintendent, those challenges the students and Geary County schools faced show the importance of adaptability and perseverance.

“I’m very proud of the district at large because we were so resilient,” Eggleston said. “We’ve been able to recover and keep operations going, even during the pandemic.”

Regarding summer school, last year the district had over 1,100 students enroll but this year Eggleston says the goal is 1,500.

Eggleston provided the latest on the Early Childhood Center project, he says the district is finalizing schematics and hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony at the end of October or the beginning of November.

