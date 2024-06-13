GCU rebuts doctoral student lawsuit, citing 'false accusations,' 'misleading' claims

Grand Canyon University on Thursday said allegations in a class action lawsuit filed by two doctoral students claiming the university's former parent company used the school to intentionally defraud them are "completely without merit."

The lawsuit filed Wednesday focuses on charges that GCU consistently denied, but have landed it in hot water with multiple federal agencies since last year. The U.S. Department of Education in October fined GCU nearly $40 million for "deceiving" doctoral students about the cost of tuition, a record-breaking fine for the department. GCU appealed the federal fine in November, but the Federal Trade Commission sued GCU for the same thing in March.

In a 823-word statement released Thursday, GCU said the lawsuit was "an almost verbatim regurgitation of the same claims" the two federal agencies raised.

"In summary, we believe this class action lawsuit will be summarily dismissed and is part of a continued and coordinated effort to expand on the Department of Education’s false accusations and unwarranted actions designed to bring harm to the university," GCU's statement said.

University President Brian Mueller told The Arizona Republic in March he believes the federal action unfairly singles out the university. Mueller called the federal action "government overreach" and warned it could lead to a tuition increase to offset legal costs.

What does GCU have to say about the specifics of the lawsuit?

The most recent lawsuit was filed by two doctoral students who claim they both paid at least $8,400 more than advertised to enroll in “continuation courses” they took after paying for the 60 credits they were told were needed to graduate. Their attorneys alleged Grand Canyon Education Inc., the provider of marketing and education services for GCU, used the university as a "RICO Enterprise" to rip off students.

The university pushed back on that claim in the Thursday statement. In it, GCU claims "the need for such continuation courses is prevalent throughout higher education" and that the university made that clear to the students at multiple points throughout the admissions process.

"(The students) were required to sign numerous documents that included information about the likelihood of continuation courses," GCU's statement read. "GCU repeatedly takes steps to be transparent about the average number and cost of those courses."

The statement goes on to say that the lawsuit includes misleading information about how the overall cost of GCU's doctoral program was conveyed to the two students involved, whose class action lawsuit is meant to represent all doctoral students at GCU during the time in question.

"(The suit) presents screenshots of GCU’s Degree Program Calculator (DPC) for both students that crop out the language immediately above the disputed cost disclosure that clearly and conspicuously discloses that doctoral graduates, on average, require several continuation courses and provides the cost of those courses," GCU said in a statement.

Attorney Adam Levitt fought back against the university's stance, saying GCU is making the same argument previously rejected by the Department of Education.

"Grand Canyon lured prospective students with the promise of an ‘accelerated’ and ‘affordable’ path to doctoral degrees, and it gave students specific ‘total estimated costs’ to obtain those degrees," he said in a Thursday statement to The Republic. "But it omitted thousands of dollars of the continuation course costs from those ‘total estimate(s)’, while specifically mentioning minor costs like the learning management system fee.”

GCU President Brian Mueller previously said the school provides more disclosure than legally required, pointing to tools such as the degree calculator.

But federal officials previously called those disclosures "fine print." They said the disclosures are "buried in dense documents and are much less prominent than the misrepresentations."

Mueller also said the university's cost disclosures have previously been upheld in court. Two federal courts that reviewed a similar lawsuit, brought in part by former GCU doctoral student Donrich Young, previously ruled in GCU’s favor as recently as January 2023.

"The question, then, is whether Mr. Young has plausibly pled that Grand Canyon breached any promises made to him. With respect to the claim relating to the completion of the doctoral degree in 60 credit hours, he has not," a federal appeals court ruled.

The Arizona State Approving Agency, an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, conducted an audit that examined GCU’s disclosure practices and determined there were “no substantiated findings,” as well as no need for additional action against the school. A DOE spokesperson told The Republic that risk-based audit "doesn’t impact the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to fine GCU."

What do the feds say about GCU's doctoral program marketing?

Spokespeople for the U.S. Department of Education and the Federal Trade Commission were not immediately available for comment.

But Richard Cordray, the U.S. Department of Education's federal student aid chief operating officer, in October dismissed GCU's complaints about the fine. He contended the school was less than honest about its costs and that GCU needs to be "held accountable."

“GCU lied about the cost of its doctoral programs to attract students to enroll,” Cordray said. “GCU’s lies harmed students, broke their trust, and led to unexpectedly high levels of student debt."

GCU has already appealed the federal fine and is fighting the FTC's lawsuit. Mueller said the school will battle both up to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

The university sees the most recent lawsuit brought by two of its former students as part of the same effort to unfairly attack the school. It vowed to fight the "false" claims and said it expected to overcome the accusations in court.

