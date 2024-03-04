GCSO, Royal PD welcome new K-9 officers

Mar. 4—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has brought on two new dogs to serve as K-9 officers, and the Royal City Police Department has brought on its first-ever K-9 officer as well, according to announcements from the two agencies.

GCSO Deputy Zane Bundy will work with K-9 Malie, a female Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Bundy and Malie will begin their 400 hours of required training today and will be taught by Moses Lake Police Department officer Nic Stewart. Malie was purchased with funds from a 2023 donation by Moses Lake Industries to the K-9 program, according to Sheriff Joey Kriete.

GCSO Deputy Luis Jimenez, who has previously been partnered with K-9 Zedd, has been partnered with Uno, a Belgian Malinois from Germany. The new pairing will complete 200 hours of training since Jimenez has already completed K-9 training when he was paired with his current dog.

Zedd, a 7-year-old German Shepherd will retire once Uno is fully onboarded via training.

Both GCSO dogs were chosen from 11 candidates offered by Alabama Canine in Northport, Alabama.

RCPD has welcomed a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois from Croatia named Kan. Officer Hannah Soelter, who has been with RCPD since 2022, will be Kan's partner. The pair will be undergoing 400 hours of training with Stewart as well. Like the two dogs obtained by GCSO, Kan was purchased through Alabama Canine in Northport, Ala.