GBI makes arrest in 2001 death of UGA law student Tara Louise Baker

Georgia and Athens authorities on Thursday announced that they made an arrest in a two-decades-old cold case involving the death of a University of Georgia law student.

Authorities arrested Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, of Athens in the 2001 slaying of Tara Louise Baker, who was a 23-year-old first-year law student at the time of her death, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Faust is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy in connection with Baker’s death.

"Tara Louise Baker was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her," GBI Director Chris Hosey said in the news release. “Tara's life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence. While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey."

Athens-Clarke County firefighters found Baker after responding to a blaze at her Athens apartment in Jan. 19, 2001. The fire was intentionally set, noted the news release.

The GBI Cold Case Unit in September partnered with Athens-Clarke County police to conduct an in-depth review of Baker’s death, noted authorities. They also worked with the FBI and Georgia State Patrol.

“This is a case that has lived with me throughout my career at (the Athens-Clarke County Police Department," said police Chief Jerry Saulters. "I remember being there during that horrific time. Seeing this case now full circle, I appreciate the hard work of the detectives, from then and now."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to submit a tip. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

