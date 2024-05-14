GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Carroll County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase that led up to a shooting at Banks Mill Road and Highway 5.

GSP has not commented on their involvement.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.

