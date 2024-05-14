GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Carroll County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Carroll County.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase that led up to a shooting at Banks Mill Road and Highway 5.
Channel 2 Action News crews and NewsChopper 2 are heading to the area. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GSP has not commented on their involvement.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: