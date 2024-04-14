GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Georgia.

On Friday, April 12, Quitman police were investigating an earlier shooting where someone shot a vehicle multiple times while several people were inside.

Police received information about the suspect vehicle and spotted it while patrolling the area.

Two officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspects kept going for a short distance before the front passenger jumped out and began running.

An officer got out and ran after the suspect.

Police said the suspect dropped an item two times while running, stopped to grab it and appeared to hide it in his waistband, then continued running.

Police said the officer yelled for the suspect to stop and when he did not, the officer fired several shots at him, hitting him once.

The suspect kept running after being shot and got away.

Officers searched for the suspect and found him about 20 minutes later hiding in a shed in a nearby yard and arrested him.

The suspect was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the request of Quitman police, GBI was called in to investigate the shooting.

