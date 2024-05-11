GBI investigating death of 14-year-old in Pembroke

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a deceased person in Pembroke.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Pembroke on Friday. The Pembroke Police Department responded to a call on Dubois Street in Miller Village where the individual was found deceased.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on the scene to handle the investigation. GBI is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Pembroke Police Department at 912-653-4414.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Police investigating death of 14-year-old boy in Bryan County