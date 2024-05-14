GBI investigating deadly shooting in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) – At the request of the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of 32-year-old Alan Brandon Lane of Sylvania, Georgia.

On Saturday, May 11th about 12:55 p.m., deputies responded to a home on South Fork Road in Sylvania.

Upon arrival, they found Lane who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Preliminary findings show that a domestic situation involving both verbal and physical fighting occurred inside the home just before the shooting.

Lane’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where a medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

No word on who the victim may have been fighting with, nor any arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.