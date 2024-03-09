GBI investigating 2011 cold case where man found dead in Toccoa apartment

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues looking for leads to help them solve a 2011 homicide in Toccoa, Ga.

On March 1, 2011, Robert Lee Simmons, Jr. was found dead at his Glendale Apartment Complex residence after Toccoa police received a call for assistance from his family.

His family had gotten to his apartment and found him unresponsive, according to the GBI.

After an autopsy by the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office, Simmons’ death was ruled a homicide.

In 2020, nine years after his death, the GBI said they’d come across some new information that could help in the case.

“Recently, investigators have received new promising leads in this investigation and are asking for help from those who knew Simmons,” GBI announced at the time.

Now, 13 years since his death, the GBI said they’re still working to find answers, and justice, for Simmons’ death.

Anyone with information about the death of Robert Lee Simmons, Jr. is asked to call Special Agent Shilo Crane of the GBI at 706-348-4866 or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3277.

Information can also be submitted online to the GBI here.

