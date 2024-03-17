GBI investigates death of woman at Athens-Clarke County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of a woman who was incarcerated in the Athens Clarke County jail.

The sheriff’s office released a statement reporting that at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday a deputy on a cell check found the 41-year-old woman unresponsive.

“Staff immediately began working with medical personnel to provide aid to the female until EMS responded to the scene,” according to the report.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation was turned over to the GBI and the Athens-Clarke County Coroner’s Office.

