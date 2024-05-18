GBI identifies suspect killed in Mableton officer involved shooting at gas station

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by police at a Mableton gas station as Clifford Jacoby Beck.

As Channel 2 Action News reported Friday, Cobb police were initiating a traffic stop at a gas station in Mableton after seeing a box truck that was reported stolen just before 2:40 p.m.

Multiple officers were called in to assist as police followed the truck, eventually arriving at a Chevron gas station on Old Floyd Road.

When police tried to block the truck in, the GBI said a passenger in the truck complied with police orders and got out of the cab, but the driver did not. Instead, the driver, 40-year-old Beck of Griffin, tried to drive out of the lot, ramming into patrol vehicles.

Officers then fired into the truck, hitting Beck.

The truck’s tires kept spinning, according to GBI, and the truck and a patrol car caught fire. Police then took Beck out of the truck and medical personnel provided aid as firefighters put out the fire.

Beck was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that all of this happened while they were just trying to fill up their gas tanks.

Alexis Rivera told Channel 2 Action News that he got his family in their vehicle and tried to leave, and as he drove away, they heard the police open fire on Beck.

“Once we were pulling out of the gas station, that’s when we heard five or six gunshots. Once we turned around, we [saw] lots of smoke. I think half of the gas station was covered in smoke,” Rivera said.

The GBI said the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Beck and the GBI is continuing their investigation into the incident.

