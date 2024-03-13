GBAPS hosts community meeting to discuss boundary change proposals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Area Public School district officials offered two opportunities on Tuesday for community members to provide feedback on potential boundary change plans.

In those two community dialogue meetings, community members provided a wide range of questions and concerns.

Some wanted to know how busing would work with so many students going to new schools others asked why some students would get sent to different schools than their classmates if their school closed.

Questions about the equity of all the changes continue to be a chief concern for many community members.

“It’s going to cause segregation, it’s going to cause us to be like Milwaukee,” said community member Gratzia Villarroel. “It’s really depressing to see these slides.”

“Certainly we would like to look for those opportunities to make changes that reflect the diversity of the Green Bay community,” said consultant Justin Rich. “But, it’s not always going to be workable based on those facilities that have been identified.”

District officials insist that equity is on the forefront of any decision they make in regards to boundary changes and one official told Local 5 News that she believes all these changes can be made in an equitable manner.

A community-led taskforce and consultants working with the district have come up with two conceptual scenarios for boundary changes.

The first scenario would convert Franklin Middle School into a K-8 school. The second would convert Franklin into a K-6 and then make West High School into a 7-12.

Both scenarios involve many more changes that include sending students to different schools, adding grade levels to different schools, and even closing some schools.

Howe, Webster, Chappell, MacArthur, Doty, and Elmore could close under these scenarios.

District officials said they have to make these decisions to right size the district amid declining enrollment, looming budget deficits, and aging facilities.

Shannon Strohfeldt is the vice president of the Joannes Park Neighborhood and was one of the people at the evening session of the community dialogue meeting. She said she was there to advocate for her neighbors.

“Howe has a lot of social services that folks in my neighborhood and adjoining neighborhoods rely on,” she said. “I want to make sure those services stay intact, I want to make sure we’re not trying to overcrowd our schools.”

No decisions were made at this meeting. The district, its consultants, and its boundary adjustment advisory committee will continue to consider feedback from the public and use it to refine their boundary work.

They will make a recommendation for the Board of Education to vote on in the beginning of June.

“I understand that change is hard, and we always knew this was going to be hard,” said Board of Education president Laura McCoy. “Our goal is to be as sensitive as we can to the anxieties in our communities about this process.”

“I appreciate what they’ve given us here because this is more data to look at, I’m about data and ultimately that’s how you make it fair by making sure that you’re taking everybody into account,” said Strohfeldt.

The School Board has already voted to close Tank, Keller, and Wequiock Elementary Schools after this school year.

“It’s important change, it’s necessary change so we welcome this sort of feedback,” said McCoy. “But I do understand that people are concerned about their children they are concerned about their tax dollars and they’re concerned about the future of our district.”

You can find more information about the potential boundary changes and form to submit feedback to the district online by clicking here.

