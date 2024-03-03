Gazaway to retire at the end of the year

Mar. 3—Magistrate Court Judge Gayle Gazaway said she never had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mother.

"It just wasn't in the cards," she said. "But I want to be an at-home nana. I have three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren."

That's why, she said, she won't be running for reelection this year and will retire at the end of her term on Dec. 31.

"Seeing Judge (Sidney) Baxter serve as long as he did and then pass away a few years after he retired," she said. "Judge (Haynes) Townsend retired in poor health and died shortly after. Judge (Kaye) Cope passed away not too long after she retired. I've thought about that a lot. I want to enjoy my grandkids and great-grandkids. I want to be there for them when they are sick, to take care of them when mama has to work. When I retire, I will have been with Magistrate Court 37-and-a-half years."

Gazaway started with Magistrate Court in 1987.

"I went through a divorce and had three small children," she said. "I went to college, got what was called then a secretarial certificate (from what was then Dalton Junior College)."

Gazaway said professors in that program knew she needed a job. When they found out about an open part-time position in Magistrate Court, they encouraged her to apply.

"I worked part time until I finished college," she said. "Then I started full time."

Gazaway began as a deputy clerk. She was promoted to chief clerk in 1995.

In 2014, Sidney Baxter retired after 45 years as a Magistrate Court judge.

"He wanted me to take his seat," she said. "The Superior Court judges, I guess acting at his suggestion, appointed me to fill his unexpired term"

She was elected to the seat in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

A Magistrate Court judge is on call 24 hours a day to handle arrest and search warrants for law enforcement. The court handles a variety of cases, including evictions, civil disputes below a certain dollar amount, violations of county ordinances and some misdemeanor crimes. The judges also handle first appearances, hearings in which defendants are informed of the charges against them and can make a plea or be referred to Superior Court, depending on the severity of the charges.

"The saddest cases are the dispossessories (evictions)," Gazaway said. "Yes, some people (renters) do abuse the system. But a lot of people aren't. They just fell on hard times. An example would be you are a father. You have two children. Your hours get cut at work. You might have to decide if you are going to feed your children or pay your rent. Anybody could find themselves in that situation."

But Gazaway said no matter how difficult the case, she swore an oath to abide by the law.

"So that's what I do," she said.

Gazaway said one of her most memorable cases came when she was a clerk.

A man had sued another man for $200 he said he was owed.

When the defendant took the stand, he admitted owing the money and not paying it, and added that the debt was for marijuana he had bought and that he wasn't paying because it was no good.

"The judge advised the man not to say anything more, then dismissed the case," she said.