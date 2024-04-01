Gaza's Al Shifa hospital a sea of rubble and bodies

STORY: Israel's military said its forces pulled out of Al Shifa after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes and seized weaponry and intelligence documents.

It said the sweep of what had been the enclave's biggest hospital before the war had been conducted "while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical teams."

Hundreds of residents rushed to the area around the Gaza Strip's largest hospital to check on damage to the surrounding residential districts.

A spokesman for Gaza's Civil Emergency Service said Israeli forces had executed two people whose bodies were found at the complex in handcuffs, and used bulldozers to dig up the grounds of the complex and exhume buried bodies.

Reuters could not verify the allegation of executions and Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.