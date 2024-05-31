Gazans Run From Gunfire After Returning to Jabalia

People were seen running from gunfire in Jabalia, north Gaza, as they returned to the heavily destroyed area on Thursday, May 30.

Multiple reports from Palestinian journalists said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had pulled out of the area on Thursday, but the IDF itself said it was still carrying out operations there.

Footage by journalist Islam Bader showed droves of people walking among destroyed buildings before gunfire is heard and people begin to run.

Bader said that people were “subjected to heavy gunfire and artillery shelling” as they returned to Jabalia.

Bader also said that Israeli forces had retreated from the western and central areas of Jabalia to relocate to Tal Al-Zaatar and Beit Lahia. Credit: Islam Bader via Storyful

