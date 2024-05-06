Gazans Celebrate After News of Hamas Agreeing to Ceasefire Proposal

Gazans cheered and chanted outside a hospital in central Gaza on Monday, May 6, after hearing the news that Hamas told Egyptian and Qatari mediators that they accepted a ceasefire proposal.

Footage captured by Gaza-based journalist Mohammed Abo Oun shows crowds of people celebrating in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Israel had not confirmed their decision about the proposal as of Monday evening local time, Al Jazeera reported. An Israeli official told Reuters that there has been no agreement over a ceasefire proposal, and that the proposal Hamas has agreed to is a ""softened" rendition of an Egyptian proposal. Credit: Mohammed Abo Oun via Storyful

