Gaza war rages on as efforts to reach a ceasefire deal continue

Israeli fighter jets and artillery hit central Gaza on Thursday, the army said, as efforts to reach a new deal between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group continue.

Israeli Air Force (IAF) "fighter jets struck armed terrorists, terrorist infrastructure, and operational tunnel shafts," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram. "The IDF continues to operate in the central Gaza Strip," it added.

The IDF said it launched its attack after "a number of launches" on Wednesday from central Gaza against Israeli forces. A mortar shell launcher was destroyed and several armed fighters were killed, the army said. It reported no Israeli injuries.

Meanwhile Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant discussed "operational developments" in northern and southern Israel in a phone call with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, a Gallant spokeswoman said. They also discussed efforts to release further hostages held by Hamas.

Austin also provided information about preparations for future Gaza operations. Israel has announced that it will go ahead with a controversial military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the coastal strip if there is no early agreement on a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.

In addition, humanitarian aid for the suffering population in Gaza and the opening of further crossings were also on the agenda. Aid deliveries have recently increased significantly, but the US is demanding a further increase.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented terrorist massacre of more than 1,200 people in Israel, killed by militants from Hamas and other groups on October 7.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive. In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has come under international criticism.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 34,596 people have been killed and more than 77,800 others injured in Gaza since the war started. Their figures, which do not distinguish between combatants and civilians, cannot be independently verified.

A Palestinian young girl reacts in panic after the Israeli bombing of a populated residential building in Nuseirat. Omar Naaman/dpa

Palestinians help an old woman around after the Israeli bombing of a populated residential building in Nuseirat. Omar Naaman/dpa