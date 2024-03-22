Gaza Strip in maps: How life has changed

People in Gaza are facing desperate living conditions and food shortages as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

Almost two million people - most of the population - are reported to have fled their homes and those who remain in northern Gaza are on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

The Strip has been under the control of Hamas since 2007 and Israel says it is trying to destroy the military and governing capabilities of the Islamist group, which is committed to the destruction of Israel.

Much of the small enclave of Gaza, only 41km (25 miles) long and 10km wide, bounded by the Mediterranean Sea on one side and fenced off from Israel and Egypt at its borders - has become uninhabitable.

Map showing Gaza urban areas and refugee camps with the high-risk and no-go areas of the Israeli declared buffer zone around its border. Gaza has three border crossing points - Erez into Israel in the north and Rafah and Kerem Shalom into Egypt in the south - although they are not always open

And people are starving. Half the population is struggling with catastrophic hunger and famine is imminent in northern parts of Gaza, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global body responsible for declaring famine.

Save the Children says families are struggling to find enough food and water and children are dying because of malnutrition and disease.

Even before the current conflict, about 80% of the population of Gaza was in need of humanitarian aid. Aid deliveries halted at the start of the latest conflict have resumed, but at much lower levels - with about 164 aid lorries a day crossing into southern Gaza from Egypt.

Graphic showing the number of aid lorries going into Gaza is now around 164 a day. Before the war it was 400-500

The World Food Programme says that addressing the simple food needs would require at least 300 trucks a day to enter Gaza and distribute food.

Agencies say distribution is hampered by the lack of infrastructure as the area endures intense bombardment, movement restrictions, interrupted communications and fuel shortages.

There have also been reports of crowds looting aid lorries.

The WFP's chief operating officer, Carl Skau said: "The complicated border controls, combined with the high tensions and desperation inside Gaza, make it nearly impossible for food supplies to reach people in need, particularly in the north."

Some countries, including the US, Belgium and Jordan, have delivered aid by air - parachuting crates of aid from planes into coastal areas.

Aid charity World Central Kitchen built its own jetty on the coast and delivered 200 tonnes of food by sea in its first shipment. The cargo includes beans, carrots, canned tuna, chickpeas, canned corn, parboiled rice, flour, oil, salt and pallets of dates.

World Central Kitchen delivers aid to Gaza by boat

The US military is also planning to build a temporary dock and pier for deliveries by sea.

Israel's ground offensive

The desperate food situation comes after six months of conflict.

Israel responded to the 7 October attacks by Hamas with an intense bombing campaign, followed by a ground invasion.

Armoured bulldozers created routes for tanks and troops, as the Israeli forces tried to clear the area of Hamas fighters based in northern Gaza.

Map showing Israeli operations and evacuation areas

Having cut Gaza in two, the Israelis pushed further into Gaza City, where they faced resistance from Hamas. While Israeli forces have since conducted ground operations across much of northern Gaza, there are still clashes in some areas, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War.

Whole districts in Gaza City have been razed to the ground and swathes of agricultural land and greenhouse areas have been returned to sand under the tracks of heavy vehicles and tanks as part of clearing operations by Israeli troops.

Man walks through destroyed streets of Gaza City in February 2024

Civilians living in the area north of the Wadi Gaza riverbed, including the densely populated Gaza City, were warned to evacuate in October.

The Erez border crossing into Israel in the north was closed, so those living in the evacuation zone had no choice but to head towards the southern districts.

Millions seek shelter in southern Gaza

After establishing a strong position in the north, Israeli forces focused their attention on the southern cities.

The main urban areas - Khan Younis and Rafah - have been bombed and Israeli troops have clashed with Hamas fighters on the ground.

The local population, now including thousands who fled fighting in the north, have been told to move to a so-called "safe area" at al-Mawasi, a thin strip of mainly agricultural land along the Mediterranean coast, close to the Egyptian border.

A displaced Palestinian woman stands between the tents in a camp where she is sheltering, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Fighting in Khan Younis and the central Deir al Balah area has also pushed tens of thousands of people to flee to the southern district of Rafah, the UN said, where more than a million people "are squeezed into an extremely overcrowded space".

According to the UN, just over 75% of Gaza's population - some 1.7 million people - were already registered refugees before October 2023.

Palestinian refugees are defined by the UN as people whose "place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948, and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 War". More than 500,000 of the refugee population lived in eight crowded "camps" which became densely packed built-up areas, located across the Strip.

Following Israel's warnings after 7 October, many of those refugees joined the hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee their homes, the UN says.

Number of displaced people in Gaza since 7 October has reached 1.7m

On average, before the conflict, there were more than 5,700 people per sq km in Gaza - very similar to the average density in London. The UN says more than half of Gaza's population is now crammed into Rafah - previously a town of 250,000 people.

"Their living conditions are abysmal - they lack the basic necessities to survive, stalked by hunger, disease and death," according to the UN's relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths.

Overcrowding has become a major concern in UN emergency shelters in central and southern Gaza, with some far exceeding their capacity. Other families are living in tents or makeshift shelters in compounds or on open areas of waste ground.

Areas of new tents that sprung up close to the Egyptian border between the start of December and middle of January cover roughly 3.5 sq km, equivalent to nearly 500 Premier League football pitches.

The satellite images, captured on 15 October and 14 January, show a dramatic change - now nearly every patch of accessible, undeveloped ground in an area of north-west Rafah has been turned into a refuge for displaced people.

Israel has already launched hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza. US intelligence assessments seen by CNN in December said Israel had used more than 29,000 bombs and missiles since the start of the conflict, causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says up to 80% of civilian infrastructure - including homes, hospitals, schools, water, and sanitation facilities - have been destroyed or severely damaged and will take billions of dollars of investment over decades to recover.

The UN's environmental programme says it could take between three and 12 years just to clear the debris and explosive remnants of war.

Gazan officials warn more than 500,000 people will have no homes to return to, and many more will not be able to return immediately after the conflict because of damage to surrounding infrastructure.

The map below - using analysis of satellite data by Corey Scher of CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University - shows which urban areas have sustained concentrated damage since the start of the conflict.

They say at least 160,000 buildings across the whole Gaza Strip have suffered damage. North Gaza and Gaza City have borne the brunt of this, with at least 70% of buildings in the two northern regions believed to have been damaged, but their analysis now suggests up to 54% of buildings in the Khan Younis area have also been damaged.

Map showing where buildings have been destroyed or damaged since the start of the conflict up to 17 March - with red areas for damage clearly visible across Gaza. Israel has told Palestinians to move out of areas in the north and around Khan Younis for their own safety.

Many healthcare facilities have been left unable to function as a result of bomb damage or lack of supplies and fuel.

The UN says hospital capacity is overstretched and only 12 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are still partially functioning.

Some hospitals have also become the target of Israeli operations as they say Hamas use the buildings. Medics working at Khan Younis's Nasser hospital were shot at and detained during an Israeli raid in February. Israeli forces say they killed a number of Hamas "terrorists" and detained dozens of suspects in an operation at Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital this week.

Trapped by gunfire at Gaza hospital, people risked death to help injured

Gaza medics tell BBC that Israeli troops beat and humiliated them

More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed during the Hamas attacks on 7 October. More than 31,000 Palestinians - including about 13,000 children - have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and operations since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

It is difficult for the BBC to verify exact numbers, but the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) WHO has said it has no reason to believe the figures are inaccurate.

The images below indicate just how much Gaza has changed. One image, released by the IDF, shows tanks and armoured bulldozers on the beach near Gaza City.

A photo of the same beach from last summer shows people making the most of a hot day in Gaza, families splashing in the sea or sitting on fanning out along the beach.

Image released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows tanks and armoured bulldozers on the beach near Gaza City. A photo from last summer shows people making the most of the beach during a hot day in Gaza, with food stands, parasols and children splashing in the sea.

