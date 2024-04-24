Gaza Protesters at UT Austin Arrested by Armed Police

Heavily armed police, including several on horseback, made several arrests after being deployed to the University of Texas (UT) campus in Austin on Wednesday, April 24, to disperse a pro-Palestinian walkout protest held by students.

The demonstration was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Committee of Austin, which planned to lead a march to the campus’s South Lawn and occupy the area for the day, and aligned itself with similar protests taking place at other universities across the country.

According to local media, state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and officers from the University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) successfully blocked a group of about 200 people from reaching the South Lawn, and began making arrests after engaging in tense standoffs with protesters.

In a statement, the office of the university’s dean of students said: “Simply put, The University of Texas at Austin will not allow this campus to be ‘taken’ and protesters to derail our mission in ways that groups affiliated with your national organization have accomplished elsewhere.” Credit: The Texas Horn via Storyful

Video Transcript

Wow.Whoa.Like that.That we will not, we will not stop.We will not practice.Right.I, I down right.Calm down and the gold star is going for this first Billy.Yeah.Ok. 33 T 33.Hi, great, great, great.We break outside.Oh well get towards the garage.Don't watch it no good and it got no, no return for good.Yeah.Keep coming this way.Brilliant.I got the car.More money should not die.Here we go.Right.OK. Yeah.Yeah.Iabdak A for all the same.A Bdak A for all the same.A be up there on the A PDKKK hei up there all now.Uh I hey you guys all the we got some.Yeah.Yeah.Save.Yeah.Yeah.Time I'm sorry.Yeah.A great boy.Right.Stop.Thank you.OK. Yeah.Yeah.Yeah they go, they go.Oh so right we got water.Do that right.So that's all I'm just gonna Yeah, I see that.Yeah.Yes, that's what I hi.What are you excited?No, thank you.This that oh you know and nothing.What I fucking believe.So what?OK. Yeah.F business.