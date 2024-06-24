Gaza hospital in Khan Younis reports 7 killed in Israeli air attack

Palestinians pictured on their daily life amid the war surrounded by the enormous destruction caused by Israeli bombing as displaced Palestinians return to Khan Yunis. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

At least seven people have been killed and a further 22 have been injured in an Israeli air attack on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a staff member of the European Hospital in the city reported.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the report was being investigated. Reports from residents of the city said that those killed had been escorting humanitarian aid on the orders of Hamas.

There have been increased reports of looting of aid by civilians in the Gaza Strip, amid warnings from aid organizations that public order is breaking down.

A Palestinian young girl holds jerry cans as she walks through the enormous destruction caused by Israeli bombing as displaced Palestinians return to Khan Yunis. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Palestinian young girls walk around the enormous destruction caused by Israeli bombing as displaced Palestinians return to Khan Yunis. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa