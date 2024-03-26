Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha, source says

DOHA (Reuters) - Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage and prisoner releases are moving ahead and officials from Israel's Mossad spy agency remain in Doha for discussions, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

A small Mossad team was returning to Israel from Doha for consultations on developments in the talks, the source added.

Israel accused Hamas on Tuesday of posing "delusional" demands in indirect negotiations on a truce, saying in a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that these showed the Palestinian militants were not interested in a deal.

In the talks, Hamas has sought to parlay any ceasefire into an end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel rules this out, saying it would pursue efforts to dismantle Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction.

