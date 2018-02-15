In Gaza, amid warnings of an explosion, a sense of abandonment

Mohammed Tilbani is determined to keep the ice cream and cookie factory going that he opened 41 years ago in the Gaza Strip.

The factory supports his large family and 300 employees, but in the intensifying storm of the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis sweeping across this tiny enclave, he says he is overwhelmed.

With only four to eight hours of electricity available a day, it’s difficult to keep the machines running to make the sweets, he says, and he can only afford to pay workers for 12 shifts a month.

And then there are the supermarkets who cannot refrigerate the ice cream, and the parents who have no cash to buy their children treats anyway.

“This is the worst period of my life ever, and we have had really tough times. But this time everything is hard,” says Mr. Tilbani.

“There is food here,” he adds, “but who has money to buy anything? People are eating flour and water, a little tea, and that’s it. If they can, they buy some lentils or hummus or ful [fava beans].”

Tilbani’s challenges hint at the wider problems afflicting Gaza, an impoverished coastal strip between Israel and Egypt no bigger than Manhattan, where 2 million people live in one of the most densely settled spots on the planet.

An estimated 70 percent of Gazans rely on humanitarian assistance, says Human Rights Watch. Overall unemployment is at 43 percent, the World Bank says, and that share rises to nearly 60 percent for young people, many of them college graduates with few job prospects.

Medicines are in short supply, people are relying on bottled water because there is no potable drinking water to be found, and merchants are crowding the prisons because they cannot pay their debts.

FEELING OF ABANDONMENT

Analysts attribute the current crisis, in part, to the political vacuum created by stalled reconciliation talks between the local Hamas leadership and the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank. But Gaza’s economy has long been strangled by a decade-long Israeli blockade – imposed when the Islamic militants of Hamas came to power – that has limited the freedom of people and goods to move in and out of the strip.

But if knowing the source of a problem can often point toward steps to solving it, the worsening plight of Gazans has not prompted any of the primary actors – Hamas, Fatah, Israel, or Egypt – to change course. Nor are the United States, Arab world, or donor nations in general reacting to the crisis with urgency, contributing to a burgeoning feeling of abandonment among Gazans.

“Is there a way to say we are going from bad to worse to a catastrophe?” asks Mkhaimar Abusada, a politics professor at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University. He belongs to the minority of Gazans who are employed and receiving full salaries.

Meanwhile, apartment buildings and businesses, including part of Tilbani’s factory – which was hit by Israeli missiles during the most recent of a trio of wars with Hamas in the last 10 years – still lie in semi-ruins waiting for the funds and building materials needed to complete rebuilding.

The Hamas-Fatah dispute has further hobbled the fragile economy. Cash-strapped Hamas has cut the salaries of its 43,000 employees by 40 percent, while Fatah is cutting the salaries of its 60,000 Palestinian Authority (PA) workers by 30 to 50 percent. That's seen as a bid to pressure Hamas to accept its conditions for the reconciliation deal, which would see the PA take back control of Gaza.

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov reportedly warned this month that if the PA did not take control there, “Gaza risks exploding in our face again, this time in a far more deadly and violent manner than in the past.”

Similarly, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, last week urged the Israeli cabinet to act, warning that Gaza was teetering on the edge of collapse, a potential danger to Israel.

Those inside Gaza say the best thing Israel could do to help would be to end the blockade it imposed in 2007 after Hamas pushed Fatah out of Gaza in a round of bloodletting. The fighting left deep scars and resentments between the rivals that are proving difficult to mend, despite a reconciliation deal signed this fall.