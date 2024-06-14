Gaylord council endorses $6.7 million budget for next year

GAYLORD — The Gaylord City Council Monday night approved a $6.7 million budget for the 2024-25 year, up from $4.9 million for this fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Approval of the spending plan means that a homeowner with a property that has a $100,000 taxable value will pay approximately $1,000 in property taxes to fund city operations, including police and fire services, according to city manager Kim Awrey.

One of the reasons for the increased spending next year is the upcoming construction of Elkview Park. Awrey anticipates the city will spend about $422,000 towards the construction of the park.

"The city's portion (of the park) is about $700,000 but we saved about $300,000 in future years that we have set aside to go with the $400,000," she said.

The total cost of the project is about $1.4 million with a Sparks grant of $700,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources covering the rest.

The city hopes work will begin soon on the park, which will include a four-season viewing platform, a pavilion with a fireplace, a playground, parking lot and restrooms on the corner of Commerce Boulevard and Elkview Drive next to the building housing the Otsego County Commission on Aging. Awrey anticipates completion of construction by the fall.

Awrey said the city is looking to add a human services officer to the police department.

"During our budget work session council did indicate it would support about 25 percent of the cost so we are in the process of getting the other 75 percent from other sources," Awrey said.

The city will take in approximately $531,000 this year from taxes generated by the retail marijuana stores currently in operation.

"Last year we had about nine (stores) open and we are thinking we will maybe have seven open for this year," said Awrey, who is anticipating about $455,000 in marijuana tax revenue in the next year.

Awrey said union contracts the city has with employees calls for about a 4 percent wage increase and will increase all salaries by the same amount.

In other matters:

Council approved an amendment to the agreement with Woda Cooper Companies to extend the purchase agreement for a vacant 18-acre parcel of land that borders I-75 and West Street until Sept. 15. The firm intends to construct 41 single-family homes on the property that will sell for approximately $215,000 to $295,000 each.

Woda Cooper needs the additional time to secure funding for the project. The amendment also includes a provision that allows Woda Cooper to pay $5,000 for an additional 45 days beyond Sept. 15.

Finally, council approved outdoor cafe permits for Brennan's Up North and The Iron Pig Smokehouse. Council also signed off on special liquor license requests from El Patron, The Iron Pig Smokehouse and Snowbelt Brewing Co.

