Gatorpalooza: Hundreds of Alligators Photographed Congregating at Watering Hole

A photographer stumbled upon a scenario perhaps seen only in nightmares when he caught hundreds of alligators lounging around in a part of the Florida Everglades.

Photographer Lee Dalton, who is from Europe, was in the Sunshine State in early January when he came across the gators in the swamp land of Sarasota.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, initially. The closer I got the more and more alligators I saw and realized this is a real event and there are loads of alligators here,” he told InsideEdition.com.

He said that in the first couple weeks of January, "lots of alligators" come together because the water level is very low.

“When I first got there, the first thing I noticed was the smell and it smelled like rotting fish and that happens when the water level gets very low. It attracted more alligators and more vultures than normal. There was about 200 alligators around the sinkhole, sunbathing, a few in the water,” he said.

Dalton said in all of his years of photography, he has "never seen anything like it."

The area of Sarasota where he found the gators is called Deep Hole and, according to reports, it is a sinkhole that measures 200 feet wide and 130 feet deep and is a popular area for hikers.

Dalton said that since it was winter, the gators were in more of a dormant stage and didn’t bother him.

"I wasn’t scared," the photographer said. "I kept a distance but it was quite intimidating to see that many alligators."

He added that he kept looking back to make sure no gators were creeping around him.

The reptiles are set to disperse in April as the water levels rise and mating season begins, according to reports.

