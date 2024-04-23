Gator Tackled on the Tarmac of Florida Air Force Base

A large alligator was wrangled by animal control and relocated to a “more suitable environment off base” after turning up on the tarmac of MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa.

Footage from the airbase shows Florida Wildlife Control officers maneuvering the thrashing reptile, reported to be around 10 foot long.

“Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base,” the base wrote on Facebook. Photos from the base showed the gator at wheels of a plane.

The base said the gator was taken to the Hillsborough River. Credit: MacDill Air Force Base via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]