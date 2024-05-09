Gator stops traffic in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you see it? An alligator caused a traffic slowdown this morning on Interstate 165.

The gator, which officials estimate is about 14- or 15-feet-long, made its way to the intersection of I-165, Water Street, and Beauregard Street in front of the GM&O building.

It reportedly wandered under a fence and onto Water Street.

Police were busy trying to divert traffic while Alabama Wildlife Solutions came to help get the gator off the road and back under the fence it came from — by poking it.

Video shows the wildlife official poking the alligator.

Each time the gator was poked, it thrashed.

Officials poked an alligator with a pole to get it to go back under a fence after it blocked a busy intersection this morning. (News 5 photo)

Officials eventually got the alligator to go back under the fence.

With the gator out of the way, traffic is moving along Water Street.

