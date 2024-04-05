A GATOR?: Not your average drain clg

TechCrunch

With TikTok potentially poised for a U.S. ban, YouTube is touting how well its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, is paying off for creators. The company on Thursday said its short-form video platform now averages over 70 billion daily views and over 25% of channels in YouTube's Partner Program monetize their videos through revenue-sharing on Shorts. The news swiftly follows TikTok's announcement earlier this month where the ByteDance-owned short video app said that its revamped creator fund had increased total revenue by over 250% in the last six months.