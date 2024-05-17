Gator found on Air Force base renamed ‘MacDill,’ released back into wild

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive alligator that caused trouble at MacDill Air Force Base in April is back in his natural habitat with a new name.

The Air Force base posted a video to Facebook showing the gator’s release at Gatorama, an alligator farm in Palmdale, Florida.

“Our scaly friend was safely released at Gatorama and has already made some friends in his new home,” MacDill Air Force Base said in the post. “They renamed him “MacDill” to pay homage to his origins.”

“As a reminder: if there’s water, always assume there may be a gator there too,” the post continued. “Keep yourself, your children, and your pets safe by keeping your distance. Gators can run quickly and have a nasty bite!”

